You might know Billy Baldwin as an actor. But he’s so much more than that. He’s also a political expert with his finger on the pulse:

Actor Isaiah Washington, who supports “this pig” Donald Trump, made the unfortunate decision to publicly take issue with Baldwin’s tweet:

We say “unfortunate” because he was subsequently subjected to Baldwin’s hot racist take:

Trending

Yes, Billy Baldwin. Thank you for this ratio:

Thank you for whitesplaining. And for reminding us that the Left can be just as racist as they accuse the Right of being.

***

Update:

Looks like someone forgot to take Billy Baldwin’s shovel away:

That’s … not what you were saying, Billy. But you keep going. You’re doing great so far!

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: African AmericansBilly BaldwinDonald TrumpIsaiah Washingtonminorityracistwhitesplaining