When Sully Sullenberger comes after you… you know you’re losing America. We should be used to it by now… #LaraTrump and the entire family has been cruel people with disabilities, the poor, minorities, immigrants, women & wildlife for generations now. https://t.co/gHR0lojnnp — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 19, 2020

Met you yrs ago B. Had no idea you carry water for Deep State but most Hollywd does.

She pointed out his cognitive deficit, which is fact. Trump helps blacks/Hispanics more than black Pres did – highest employment in history.

I recall only bro Stephen knows God. Praying for you. — OJL1922 v (@OJL1922) January 19, 2020

Not Hollywood.

Liberal since childhood.

Father taught government & politics for decades.

Anybody who is a minority or “knows the Lord“ is insane to support this pig.

Unemployment numbers are Obama’s work.

Wonder why you think it’s only about the economy?

Sad… praying for you. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 19, 2020

Actor Isaiah Washington, who supports “this pig” Donald Trump, made the unfortunate decision to publicly take issue with Baldwin’s tweet:

#MySleeptweet I’m always baffled how the privileged liberal elites know more about what a “minority” thinks or ‘should’ think. I’m even more baffled that a liberal elite can suggest that everyone that “knows the Lord” should not support pigs when the liberals love their bacon. https://t.co/1EgDgGq0Iu — Hold The Line Richmond 1/20/20 (@IWashington) January 20, 2020

We say “unfortunate” because he was subsequently subjected to Baldwin’s hot racist take:

If you’re an African-American who supports Trump you bring new meaning to the word… minority. https://t.co/Iw96USdZPw — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

Yes, Billy Baldwin. Thank you for this ratio:

Thank you for whitesplaining. And for reminding us that the Left can be just as racist as they accuse the Right of being.

When a white man is telling black folks how they ‘should’ think ……….. pic.twitter.com/IoEf6Uakac — ThinkFree 🇬🇧 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 (@anonymoo27) January 20, 2020

Ever notice that white democrats think they own the black community? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 20, 2020

It's always some white liberal blue check mark that has to put a black man in his place the second he steps out of line. Sorry if it offends your sensibilities that we all don't think alike. — Kevin Batts (@kevinbattsII) January 20, 2020

Billy doesn’t know any blacks outside of Hollywood. Otherwise he would know not to lecture us. https://t.co/FX3LXoslPV — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) January 20, 2020

Go easy on him. If anyone knows anything about being a minority it’s Billy. Rich, White 1%er. Doesn’t get more “minority” status than that. He’s breathing rarefied air. The unwashed masses will just have to make do with what benevolence he decides to bestow on us — Repeal AB5; Kill HR 2474 (@RealKiraDavis) January 20, 2020

No… its History. Minorities in America historically have overwhelmingly supported the Democratic Party at the polls. https://t.co/kOLJqzH908 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

So you believe that **because** a person is black, you can accurately determine how they *think* about politics or what they value. https://t.co/jeRo7J37fg — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2020

No… I’m saying that minorities in America, throughout history, have overwhelmingly supported the Democratic Party at the polls. https://t.co/t4gaGW9okj — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2020

That’s … not what you were saying, Billy. But you keep going. You’re doing great so far!

