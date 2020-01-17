You know how yesterday, we were kind of starting to feel a little sorry for Bernie Sanders? The media have clearly chosen Elizabeth Warren’s side in the current feud and poor Bernie’s been hung out to dry.

Well, this should serve as a good reminder that we shouldn’t waste any more sympathy on Sanders:

Bernie Sanders wrote the foreword to Shaun King's new book pic.twitter.com/znHnaoVBWG — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 17, 2020

This is not a drill:

BIG NEWS!!! My new book, MAKE CHANGE: How to Fight Injustice, Dismantle Systemic Oppression, and Own Our Future, comes out on April 21st…. And @BernieSanders wrote the foreword! Here are the first 22 cities of the MAKE CHANGE tour… pic.twitter.com/d9buymzmo2 — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 17, 2020

Isn’t that special?

The fact that a major Presidential candidate can use someone like Shaun King as a surrogate and promote them in this way without any consequences or scrutiny is insane. https://t.co/UPjG15bUUZ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 17, 2020

Keep in mind, king has been called out for essentially being a conman by quite a few prominent figures on the left. This isn't just someone who is controversial on the right. And that's not even getting into his consistent bigotry, conspiracy theories, and dishonesty. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 17, 2020

Bernie Sanders throwing his weight behind Shaun King should tell you all you need to know about Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders hangs around with bad people — which makes for pretty compelling evidence that Bernie Sanders is not a good person.

Seriously, how are we this far into the primary and Bernie hasn't faced any scrutiny outside of conservative media for his collection of insane, bigoted, and deplorable surrogates? Hasn't once been asked to defend association with people like Sarsour or King. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 17, 2020

Surely the press can take a small break from falsely accusing regular people playing a silly game of being secret racists to ask a Presidential candidate about surrounding himself with actual bigots… — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 17, 2020

Between Sarsour and King and AOC….he’s got very questionable pple around him…to say the least — jen smith (@jen87nc) January 17, 2020

Bernie Sanders is not to be trusted.