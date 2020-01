If you didn’t already have tons of confidence in the FBI, this tweet will give you plenty:

Raise a glass—today is the 100th anniversary of Prohibition, which led to the #FBI's pursuit of the American gangster. During the Roaring Twenties, mobsters spent their profits from bootlegging & speakeasies on “Tommy” guns & bribes. Read more #history at https://t.co/4MzKZXIJXd pic.twitter.com/J4pUEUwYB8 — FBI (@FBI) January 16, 2020

Well, that’s certainly one way of looking at it …