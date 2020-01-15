It’s not really a party until Vox’s Carlos Maza, a self-described “Marxist pig,” shows up and tries to boycott something. But this time, it’s maybe not what you’d expect.

This time, he’s going after … CNN?

Trending

Dear God … do you know what this means?

First of all, best of luck to the Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi, who, after yesterday’s “CANCELED” circus, is taking a huge risk with that tweet.

Second of all, we’re going to need some time to process this.

Must be!

Sounds like Carlos Maza! Still, though:

And if you disagree with that, you’re probably a serial killer.

