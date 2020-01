In case you missed it, over the weekend, the Washington National Cathedral blessed the Bible that will be used to swear in all commanders of the U.S. Space Force:

Today @WNCathedral blessed the official Bible for the new @SpaceForceDoD , which will be used to swear in all commanders of America's newest military branch. pic.twitter.com/Bg9KVzrp8W

Some people are actually very upset about this.

The replies on this one are a giant oof https://t.co/sh4dpik5cL — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 14, 2020

They really are.

When will the ceremonial burning of the Constitution take place? Or has that already happened and I just missed it? — Mike Moore (@thestraightleft) January 12, 2020

How dare you? Where is the separation of church and state? I hope every new commander opts to put their hand on the Constitution when sworn in. Uphold your oaths! — Ms. Threescore (@editorscontent) January 12, 2020

Speaking of the separation of church and state, quite a few people seem to be under the impression that the blessing of the Bible means non-Christians will be prohibited from being part of the Space Force:

So all commanders of America's newest military branch have to swear on the Bible? That’s weird since around 30% of Americans aren’t Christian. — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) January 12, 2020

"ALL commanders"? (emphasis added) The implication is that "all commanders" WILL Be Christian. Jews don't swear on the NT; muslim? an atheist? I thought, as Jefferson and the founders said, there's a separation between church & state. Am I reading the same Constitution as you? — Rick Mazzoli (@RickMazzoli) January 13, 2020

And what if they are Catholic? Or Jewish? Or Buddhist? Or Hindu? Or atheist …? — Bill Cork (@WJCork) January 12, 2020

What if the person being sworn as a Space Force Commander in is Jewish, Muslim or Hindu? Trick question. There won't be any. — GPaul (@GimmeYourTired) January 14, 2020

So no Jews, Atheists, Muslims, Hindus, Mormons, Sikhs allowed in Space Force? — Steven Strauss (@Steven_Strauss) January 12, 2020

Except for all the Jews, and Muslims, and atheists, and Zoroastrians, and Buddhists, and Hindus, and pagans, and Wiccans, and animists, right? Are we taking Christian dominionism into space? — Heather Wood (@heatherkaywood) January 12, 2020

Any update on this, @DeptofDefense? Are any Jews, atheists, pastafarians or other non-Christians allowed to go to space? Asking for a friend with a boyhood dream… https://t.co/FALG0wpzAo — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) January 14, 2020

Maybe Kevin et al. are still stuck in boyhood, because their understanding of this story is decidedly childish.

yes, truly the intention here is to ban Jews from space pic.twitter.com/aEfe1wy75d — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 14, 2020

The sad part is I can see Kevin going nuts over Apollo 8's Christmas message because the very presence of Christians erases everyone else or something. Kevin knows the answer to all of these. The United States has launched 14 Jewish and 3 Muslim astronauts. Stop the stupid. https://t.co/RQtnH8XZdP — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) January 14, 2020

Forget it; they’re rolling.