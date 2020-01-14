Andrew Yang has managed to outlast some of the early Democratic presidential frontrunners. Maybe that’s because, while his policy ideas are a bit goofy, he’s still a likable guy. While a lot of other celebs are throwing their lots in with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Yang’s managed to get comedian Dave Chappelle to join the Yang Gang:
.@AndrewYang campaign announces that Dave Chappelle has officially endorsed Yang for president. Chappelle: “I’m Yang Gang!” pic.twitter.com/UN2NQoCWxx
— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) January 14, 2020
And Yang’s pretty pleased about it:
Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids. 🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/HGznFG00kr
— Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2020
With their powers combined, who knows what can happen?
I'm not super surprised by this and I'm not sure why https://t.co/4LyXsPIdIU
— Jerrod A. Laber (@JerrodALaber) January 14, 2020
Well, for one thing, like Andrew Yang, Dave Chappelle regularly defies expectations. And then there’s this:
Because he is a rare candidate with a sense of humor? https://t.co/Ewo2BYPJdP
— Jim Antle (@jimantle) January 14, 2020
True story.