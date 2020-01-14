We’re ashamed to say we missed this CNN story yesterday. Ashamed because no one should miss a story like this:

The world's oceans are now heating at the same rate as if five Hiroshima atomic bombs were dropped into the water every second, scientists have said https://t.co/y7kJ3olP6s — CNN (@CNN) January 13, 2020

AOC shared the hot scoop today, which is what finally brought it to our attention:

Our oceans are heating up, Australia is on fire, and New York City just hit 70 degrees in January. This is just the beginning of our climate crisis. We’re not going to solve this in time w/ gentle tweaks to the corporate tax code – we must invest in a #GreenNewDeal. 🌎 https://t.co/kiYnZJ2oWR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 14, 2020

What more proof do you need, people?

Why are you implying Australia's fires are the result of anything other than intentional arson? https://t.co/DFQU61wsgy — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 14, 2020

Why do people insist on including the Australian fires with climate issues??!!!??? Weren't multiple people arrested for starting them? — The Wares (@TheWares2) January 14, 2020

In case you didn't hear, the Australian fires were started by arsonists. I lived in Florida when it snowed. Does that mean we were seeing global cooling? — 🇺🇸 Sonic McPatriotic 🇺🇸 (@McPatriotic7) January 14, 2020

We’re not scientists like AOC or anything, but we feel like maybe she needs to slow her roll just a bit.

Right. Seems like a bit of an exaggeration. — Aces (@aces2269) January 13, 2020

This doesn’t pass the smell test. — Keith Etherington (@BlueJacketdad) January 13, 2020

That has got to be one of the most ridiculous statements this decade – I simply don't believe it!!!!????? — Paul Deadman (@pauldeadman64) January 13, 2020

Yes, this sort of rational “news“ will change a lot of minds and make the #climate movement seem more credible. 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/HujgOb03a5 — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) January 14, 2020