Yesterday on “Outfront,” Erin Burnett spoke with GOP Rep. Mike Turner about the developing situation between the U.S. and Iran. During the conversation, Turner brought up “Death to America” chants that take place not just on the streets of Iran, but in the Iranian parliament.

But Burnett didn’t really seem to think “Death to America” chants are all that big a deal. Based on her own personal experience, that is:

Unbelievable … but believe it (via MRC TV):

Here’s the transcript of Burnett’s remarks, via MRC TV:

I will say — I will say I was in Tehran when they were chanting “Death to America” once. I was at a rally — the people couldn’t have been more friendly to me personally as an American. It sort of felt like a — it felt like a thing and a trope as opposed to anything that actually was seriously meant and considered. I understand your point, but, having been there myself, my experience was different.

Well, how nice for her.

That’s putting it mildly. What’s it going to take for media firefighters like Erin Burnett to just admit that the Iranian regime is horrible? Does Hassan Rouhani or Ayatollah Khamenei have to call CNN “enemy of the people” or “fake news” or something?

