As Twitchy told you, Pete Buttigieg decided to make his case for why he should be POTUS by lying about the circumstances surrounding the crash of a Kiev-bound commercial flight leaving Tehran.

Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight. https://t.co/zWaVgWxfdL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 9, 2020

This is lunacy. If today's reporting is true, innocent civilians weren't "caught in the middle of" anything between the U.S. and Iran. They were shot down by Iran, full stop. https://t.co/CTpPmPDtdQ — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 9, 2020

But WaPo “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin, with some help from David Frum …

Trump disclaims all responsibility for the lives lost on UA 752. It's not that simple or that easy https://t.co/jkxQgeCS1W — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 9, 2020

… thinks Buttigieg had it just about right:

Except it really is lunacy, Jennifer.

The Suleimani attack was a targeted strike that took place in Iraq. Iran responded with missile strikes, then got panicky and shot down one of their own passenger airliners. Is America present in this chain of causality? Of course, but let's not get cute. — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 9, 2020

What I'm hung up on is that the U.S. took exactly zero military actions that night, and has not previously carried out strikes into Iran at all. That Iran feared they would and got jumpy enough to shoot down their own plane was pure shadowboxing. U.S. isn't accountable for that. — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 9, 2020

Will Jennifer Rubin be accountable for her own unhinged insanity? Because this is legit insane:

after all the rhetoric from Trump and espec. from Pompeo I think any country would be jumpy. I'll bet one of the options for the US was a target inside Iran. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 9, 2020

Allllllllrighty, then.

oh my goodness https://t.co/2hqyuPAYRz — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 9, 2020

Look at your angry little brain trying to spin this. Good luck. — JD (@GoldDingleberry) January 9, 2020

These people are seriously broken. They have no ability for logical thinking. Their only framing is Trump is bad and anti-Trump is good. Even if it means siding with pure evil. https://t.co/q3OxmQcONP https://t.co/nojgMUYiaJ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 9, 2020

Ah you really hate to see Rubin attacking one of her own. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2020

Snort.

For real, though, someone who cares about Jennifer Rubin might want to seriously consider taking her Twitter account and shutting it down permanently.

Seek help. — Jake Blum (@RealJakeBlum) January 9, 2020

You need to seek medical help. This is so disgusting. — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) January 9, 2020

Never go full Rubin https://t.co/hMYzP3flqF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2020

Never ever.