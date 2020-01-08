It’s time for Dave Weigel’s “quote of the day,” everybody! This one comes from an unnamed “Dem member of Congress” regarding the developing situation in the Middle East:

Quote of the day so far, from a Dem member of Congress reacting to Iran’s limited strikes: “You need two crazy leaders to start a war, and fortunately, Iran doesn’t have one.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 8, 2020

How fortunate for Iran.

This is the sort of gibe that probably sounded great in the speaker's head when he was conjuring it up on the fly, but which is appalling when actually printed on the page. https://t.co/38wmkCpwk4 — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 8, 2020

Inquiring minds can’t help but want to know: which speaker would that be?

Which member of Congress https://t.co/M7iQYO0Sp9 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) January 8, 2020

If it's such a great quote then surely the person can be identified. https://t.co/sQz9Hya3gl — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 8, 2020

Who was it? We have a right to know. https://t.co/P74IJoHoSc — The OG Hillbilly (@LauraLMonroe33) January 8, 2020

Very curious if the Dem member of Congress got any pushback from the reporter when he said this. Also fascinating to grant an elected official anonymity for something so absurd. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 8, 2020

You’d think this anonymous Democratic member of Congress would want to go on the record with such a clever line, wouldn’t you?

Isn't Iran just great, Dave? — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 8, 2020

More cheers for the Iranian leadership. https://t.co/2uBQ32nAk1 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 8, 2020

Guess we really shouldn’t expect anything different.

Iran's leader murdered over 1,000 of his own people during peaceful protests last month, but at least he's not Trump! https://t.co/WNzWSBkyqt — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 8, 2020

Same thing with Democrats praising the restraint of an Iranian leader who is responsible for countless deaths, including killing 1600+ peaceful Iranian protestors, less than a month ago: https://t.co/hGm4pk2sm0 https://t.co/VIfb7A2RDa — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 8, 2020

Dems and the brutal theocratic regime in Iran should get a room. The love between them is real. Of course the Iranian regime would murder the gay Dems in the room, but the shared hatred of Trump would somehow keep them together. https://t.co/fjqbVId3IV — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) January 8, 2020

Super-cool of Dave to protect the speaker’s anonymity, though. Very stunning and brave and Guardian-of-Truth-like.

Just a repugnant statement, in every way https://t.co/FMbAU22xXs — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 8, 2020

Remember when Dems and lefties lost it on Nikki Haley for pointing out that only Democratic politicians are mourning the death of Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani?

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” pic.twitter.com/IZJJqpxkBE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

Looks like she was right.

Nikki Haley called it pic.twitter.com/6PaTm3r1Yi — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2020

And looks like Democrats are determined to lose spectacularly this November.

In kind contribution to re-elect Trump. — The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) January 8, 2020