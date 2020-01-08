Looks like Paul Krugman’s having an eventful day:
Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography. I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to Qanon me.
It’s an ugly world out there.
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 8, 2020
Uhhh …
Is… Krugman livetweeting himself being phished? https://t.co/psZWAUZBnz
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 8, 2020
It … it would appear that way.
The atavistic, tribalist instinct here might be to use this as an opportunity to make mean-spirited jokes, but this is actually a genuinely horrifying situation and I wouldn't wish this upon anyone. https://t.co/ZWcWaR909R
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 8, 2020
That said, I still feel fully within my rights to clown on Kurt Eichenwald for that whole "accidentally revealing I'm into tentacle porn" thing. That was all on him.
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 8, 2020
***
Update:
At least Paul has the might of the New York Time behind him:
The Times is now on the case.
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 8, 2020