Nancy Pelosi is very proud of London Breed, who was sworn in again today as Mayor of San Francisco. What a great job she’s done with it so far!

Congratulations, @LondonBreed, on your swearing-in today. I look forward to working with you to continue San Francisco’s proud tradition of standing as a guiding light for progress across America. pic.twitter.com/XTJQYv6RVF — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

Considering the BS Nancy Pelosi regularly spews, we really shouldn’t be all that surprised that she’s apparently very comfortable with fecal matter. Still, you have to wonder who she thinks she’s fooling.

San Francisco is a guiding light? Or a cautionary tale https://t.co/XM1e0vHdfu — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 8, 2020

San Francisco a guiding light? What stuff are you on? — Barb Rizzo (@BarbRizzo2) January 8, 2020

Whatever it is is probably readily available on the streets of San Francisco.

Guiding light? Guiding homeless junkies to poop in the street? — Brian (@Elephant_0073) January 8, 2020

Progress?? San Fransisco? Progress?? If rampant homelessness, drug abuse and public bowel evacuations are progress, brag away deluded woman. — TA (@TA55x) January 8, 2020

Congrats! Makes me want to pinch and drop a celebratory steamer on the sidewalk just for the occasion! — ChrisPaulRoney (@ChrisPaulRoney) January 8, 2020