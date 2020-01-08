As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is not happy about Donald Trump’s response to Iran. She doesn’t think it’s very nice of him to wage “economic warfare” on the Iranian regime by imposing new economic sanctions. And you know she’s serious about this “warfare” stuff, because apparently the U.S.-Iran conflict is giving her PTSD:

Speaking of feeling ill, a little bit, check out what else Omar was doing at that presser:

Her PTSD must be an intermittent thing.

You just don’t get her sense of humor.

