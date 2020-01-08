As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is not happy about Donald Trump’s response to Iran. She doesn’t think it’s very nice of him to wage “economic warfare” on the Iranian regime by imposing new economic sanctions. And you know she’s serious about this “warfare” stuff, because apparently the U.S.-Iran conflict is giving her PTSD:

.@IlhanMN says she has PTSD and the talk of conflict w/ Iran is making her uneasy pic.twitter.com/jzjUfKjEUY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2020

Speaking of feeling ill, a little bit, check out what else Omar was doing at that presser:

Ilhan Omar laughs and jokes around as her colleague discusses U.S. casualties in Iraqhttps://t.co/LfpLyXLPQG pic.twitter.com/R28SVlIqq5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2020

Her PTSD must be an intermittent thing.

Like, did you forget you were behind the primary speaker on national television or do you really think this is comical? Sincerely, This Perplexed American — Alissa Batts (@alissa_batts) January 8, 2020

She is so rude. That smirk! — Link (@Linked333) January 8, 2020

What about 4,400 dead is so funny to Omar? https://t.co/oFKNDu2I6Z — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 8, 2020

You just don’t get her sense of humor.