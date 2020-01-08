You thought you knew the proper terms for genitalia … well, the joke’s on you! Because the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has published their “Safer Sex for Trans Bodies” guide, and if you want to understand it, you need to learn the real proper terms for genitalia.

Fortunately, the HRCF’s guide includes a handy glossary to help you familiarize yourselves with the correct language for our modern times:

So now you know that “external condoms” go on dicks and straplesses, but not on penises.

This has all been very educational.

