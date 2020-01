Ricky Gervais is still taking a lot of heat from Hollywood celebsโ€™ white knights in the media and elsewhere for having the temerity to mock and skewer them at the Golden Globes. And after having a few days to think about it, Gervais is really sorry for all the trouble heโ€™s caused.

Except no he isnโ€™t. Not even a little bit:

I didn't roast Hollywood for being a bunch of liberals. I myself am a liberal. Nothing wrong with that. I roasted them for wearing their liberalism like a medal. I'm such a snowflake, liberal, I can't even really hate them for it. But my job is to take the piss. I did that. ๐Ÿ˜‡ pic.twitter.com/bYwqxiyeKu โ€” Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 8, 2020

And he did it so very well.

Zero justification necessary, Ricky! You were honest, hysterical, and did a flawless job calling them out on their hypocrisy. BRAVO! โ€” Maxim Wheatley (@MaximWheatley) January 8, 2020

I don't give a s*** what you are Ricky, as long as you make me laugh. And you always do ๐Ÿ‘ โ€” Ray K๐Ÿ‘€yenga๐Ÿ„๐Ÿ’จ (@RaymondKooyenga) January 8, 2020