Ricky Gervais is still taking a lot of heat from Hollywood celebs’ white knights in the media and elsewhere for having the temerity to mock and skewer them at the Golden Globes. And after having a few days to think about it, Gervais is really sorry for all the trouble he’s caused.

Except no he isn’t. Not even a little bit:

And he did it so very well.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Golden GlobesHollywoodliberalsRicky Gervaissnowflakes