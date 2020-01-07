As Twitchy told you, over the weekend, Michael Moore announced that he had sent “a personal appeal” to Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei urging a nonviolent response to the killing of terrorist leader Qasem Suleimani. The appeal also featured a nice plug for Moore’s podcast:

Well, we were obviously all wondering what that personal appeal consisted of. Today, we got our answer:

According to Google Translate, here’s what Moore said:

Sir,

With deep condolences for the acts of violence on our behalf by a man that the majority of Americans have never voted for, I want you not to respond violently, but to act bravely instead, and let the American people refrain from power. do. ManHonestly
Michael Moore
American citizen

Microsoft’s translation is a little different:

Sir,

In a deep unfortunate expression of violent actions in our name by a man who has never voted for the majority of Americans, I want you to do not answer with violence, but instead of boldly and to us, the American people let you avoid power. Man

Selfless Michael Moore American citizen

In any event, you get the gist of Moore’s missive.

He really is. But in all seriousness, it’s actually quite disturbing to see this sort of brown-nosing and deference to the effing Ayatollah of Iran over a dead terrorist kingpin from an American.

Forget all the murders and hangings and stonings and terrorism. Hating America automatically makes you A-OK in Michael Moore’s book.

