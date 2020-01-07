Donald Trump can be accused of many things, but not being direct is not one of them. Check out what he had to say about the death of Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani:

SAVAGE TRUMP: "Soleimani has been called a monster. And he was a monster. And he's no longer a monster. He's dead." pic.twitter.com/k4ImZlrmD4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 7, 2020

Nice chyron, CNN. But not even you hacks can paste a graphic over the fact that Trump is right about Qasem Soleimani.

Already better at describing this than Time Magazine. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) January 7, 2020

No kidding.