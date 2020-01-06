Well, apparently Pat Sajak was one of the people who thoroughly enjoyed Ricky Gervais’ blistering takedowns of Hollywood at last night’s Golden Globes:
Just updated my will. Requesting @rickygervais to speak at my funeral.
— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 6, 2020
You have good taste, Mr. Sajak.
He's gotta first speak at the funerals of everyone he killed last night https://t.co/fP7lFO8hVu
— Chaikel (@ChaikelK) January 6, 2020
OK, that’s true. But that should only take a decade or so.
— 🇺🇸70Rox 🇺🇸 (@70Roxx) January 6, 2020
Winning https://t.co/eJGrLZhYVw
— matt wirta (@mattwirta) January 6, 2020
Same ya’ll. I need everyone’s sides hurting from laughter. Can he do family holidays too? Weddings? https://t.co/8gsLB65nxF
— Erin (@the_erinjoy) January 6, 2020
Best tweet of the day ❤️😁 https://t.co/ACee2Z4Df8
— Elizabeth Corchran (@corchran) January 6, 2020
This is why Pat Sajak is the only person whose tweets I get notifications for. https://t.co/68KCiYzr8u
— Jane Dennery Quinn (@KeenJane) January 6, 2020
Sajak recently underwent emergency surgery and is on the road to recovery. Let’s hope this “update” is just him being thorough!
God willing, that hilarious eulogy will be a long way off👍
— Sarah Rutter (@scuttles89) January 6, 2020