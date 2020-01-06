Well, apparently Pat Sajak was one of the people who thoroughly enjoyed Ricky Gervais’ blistering takedowns of Hollywood at last night’s Golden Globes:

Just updated my will. Requesting @rickygervais to speak at my funeral. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 6, 2020

You have good taste, Mr. Sajak.

He's gotta first speak at the funerals of everyone he killed last night https://t.co/fP7lFO8hVu — Chaikel (@ChaikelK) January 6, 2020

OK, that’s true. But that should only take a decade or so.

Same ya’ll. I need everyone’s sides hurting from laughter. Can he do family holidays too? Weddings? https://t.co/8gsLB65nxF — Erin (@the_erinjoy) January 6, 2020

Best tweet of the day ❤️😁 https://t.co/ACee2Z4Df8 — Elizabeth Corchran (@corchran) January 6, 2020

This is why Pat Sajak is the only person whose tweets I get notifications for. https://t.co/68KCiYzr8u — Jane Dennery Quinn (@KeenJane) January 6, 2020

Sajak recently underwent emergency surgery and is on the road to recovery. Let’s hope this “update” is just him being thorough!