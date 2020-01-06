Well, apparently Pat Sajak was one of the people who thoroughly enjoyed Ricky Gervais’ blistering takedowns of Hollywood at last night’s Golden Globes:

You have good taste, Mr. Sajak.

OK, that’s true. But that should only take a decade or so.

Sajak recently underwent emergency surgery and is on the road to recovery. Let’s hope this “update” is just him being thorough!

