God bless Joe Biden. He just can’t help himself.

Apparently Obamacare was such a big f*cking deal that “no one did understand Obamacare.” Hey, we didn’t say it … Joe did! Just watch:

A young man tells Joe Biden that his father lost his health insurance plan and the cost doubled, even though Obama promised insurances will be cheaper. He asks if Joe was lying or if he didn't understand Obamacare when he supported it. Joe's answer: "No one understood Obamacare" pic.twitter.com/zDKhnh0rqE — Florian (@BetaODork) January 4, 2020

Oh no, he’s said too much.

How could they? It was a ‘big fu•king deal’. Joe said so himself — Rick Sheridan (@RickSheridan) January 5, 2020

Honestly, the fact that the Democrats didn’t understand Obamacare before unleashing it on the rest of us doesn’t come as much of a surprise. What’s amazing about this is that Joe Biden just doesn’t give a crap anymore. And we’re here for it.