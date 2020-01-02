Do you have your shocked face handy? We hope so, because you’re gonna need it when you hear what Democratic Rep. Al Green had to say about “the genesis of impeachment”:

Watch:

Trending

Welp.

OK, so Green says that some Republicans questioned Donald Trump’s fitness to be president … that doesn’t really make his comments better, though. The fact that there were Republicans doubting Trump’s capability to serve doesn’t really justify pre-emptively impeaching him.

If Adam Schiff is the ringmaster of House Dems’ impeachment circus, Al Green is most definitely one of the biggest clowns.

***

Related:

‘Absurd’: Rep. Al Green’s use of debunked photo at impeachment debate ‘makes it clear this has nothing to do with Ukraine’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al GreenDonald Trumpimpeachment