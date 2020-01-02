Do you have your shocked face handy? We hope so, because you’re gonna need it when you hear what Democratic Rep. Al Green had to say about “the genesis of impeachment”:

Rep. Green Tells MSNBC That The “Genesis” For Trump’s Impeachment Began Before He Was Elected https://t.co/iunxeeoBXk pic.twitter.com/9TFC3igN7r — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 1, 2020

Watch:

Democrat Rep. Al Green says impeachment began when @realDonaldTrump was running for President. That should end any question about how impeachment is entirely political for Democrats.pic.twitter.com/nfZml9GSPi — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 31, 2019

Welp.

This clip is out of context!

You cut it right before Rep Al Green speaks about how Trump's fellow Republicans didn't even think he was "fit to hold office."

Here's more of the clip, where Mr. Green is allowed to explain himself & isn't cut off to fit your narrative. pic.twitter.com/MpwpkzhNsd — Chris Edward (@IAMChrisEdward) December 31, 2019

OK, so Green says that some Republicans questioned Donald Trump’s fitness to be president … that doesn’t really make his comments better, though. The fact that there were Republicans doubting Trump’s capability to serve doesn’t really justify pre-emptively impeaching him.

If Adam Schiff is the ringmaster of House Dems’ impeachment circus, Al Green is most definitely one of the biggest clowns.

Does he realize he's not helping? — RUexperienced (@RUexperienced1) January 2, 2020

I'll say it again, Nancy Pelosi needs to lock Al Green in the basement of the Capitol the way Burns and Smithers locked Homer and the other incompetent employees in the basement when the regulators came to inspect the nuclear plant. https://t.co/5ipd6PGSVh — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 2, 2020

