As Twitchy told you, Vox was at their Vox-iest with their take on this weekend’s horrific stabbing attack on Chasidic Jews in Monsey, New York, calling it the latest in “a string of possible anti-Semitic attacks in the region.” Our fearless firefighters in the media seem to have a real problem with acknowledging anti-Semitism as anti-Semitism — and with not finding some way to place at least some of the blame for these attacks at Jews’ feet.

Giving Vox a run for their money today is the Atlantic with this scorching-hot take:

It’s hot garbage, is what it is. It’s left-wing anti-Semitism.

GP Don't you remember all those years when Jews totally oppressed Blacks by working hard for Civil Rights and actually dying alongside them? — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 30, 2019

This is absolute, obnoxious bullsh*t. This is getting infuriating. — Andrew 🇺🇸 (@CorrectAndrew) December 30, 2019

Just the left blaming antisemitism on gentrification/movement patterns. The usual bullshit. Intersectionality demands they defend certain minority groups more than others. https://t.co/xTp5B8gCzz — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 30, 2019

What’s to be gained by refusing to call out anti-Semitism among certain groups? Other than ensuring that these heinous anti-Semitic attacks will continue?

Why can't journalists clearly spell it out? This is obscene. These journalists are specifically trying to cover for antisemites of a specific origin. I honestly don't know what else to say. https://t.co/0rkRBWC9Xy — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 30, 2019

We think Seth Mandel says it pretty well here:

The language is appropriate. If not now, when? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 30, 2019

