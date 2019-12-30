As Twitchy told you, Vox was at their Vox-iest with their take on this weekend’s horrific stabbing attack on Chasidic Jews in Monsey, New York, calling it the latest in “a string of possible anti-Semitic attacks in the region.” Our fearless firefighters in the media seem to have a real problem with acknowledging anti-Semitism as anti-Semitism — and with not finding some way to place at least some of the blame for these attacks at Jews’ feet.

Giving Vox a run for their money today is the Atlantic with this scorching-hot take:

It’s hot garbage, is what it is. It’s left-wing anti-Semitism.

What’s to be gained by refusing to call out anti-Semitism among certain groups? Other than ensuring that these heinous anti-Semitic attacks will continue?

We think Seth Mandel says it pretty well here:

What he said.

