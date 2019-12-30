Over the weekend, five Chasidic Jews were stabbed while celebrating Chanukah at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey, New York. And, as usual, Vox is here to explain what happened. In the Vox-iest way possible, of course:

Five people were stabbed at a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, NY Saturday night. The attack comes after a string of possible anti-Semitic attacks in the region. https://t.co/G8fobmDBDY — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 30, 2019

A string of what, now?

Possible? — WI Libertarian (@WI_Libertarian) December 30, 2019

Vox reports that it's possible water is wet. — Scott (@LibertyScott63) December 30, 2019

"possible" Breaking news: Sky possibly blue, more at 10 — Michael_irl (@Ammo_irl) December 30, 2019

Among the facts listed by Vox under “What we know”:

who attended the Hanukkah celebration, told CNN that the attacker entered the home and pulled out a knife so large that it was “almost like a broomstick.” Eyewitnesses said the suspect was chased from the rabbi’s home, and then tried to get into a nearby synagogue. He was reportedly blocked from that synagogue by people who had barricaded the door from the inside.

So, the suspect entered a rabbi’s home in a city with a high Chasidic population, wielding a huge knife, and he tried to enter a synagogue after stabbing five people. According to Vox, here’s “What we don’t know”:

The suspect’s motive

That’s literally the only item on Vox’s list of unknowns. The motive.

Gee, what possibly could’ve motivated a guy to bust into a Chasidic rabbi’s home with a knife, stab five people, and then try to run into a synagogue. It’s a real head-scratcher!

“Possible” is the new “austere religious scholar.” — Christian Varela (@vgman94) December 30, 2019

Is it "possible" that you don't care at all about the truth? Just asking. — MarcHobbes (@marcohilo) December 30, 2019

Possible?

After all sometimes people drive half an hour from home, charge into a rabbi's house and stab people before trying to get into a synagogue without being motivated by antisemitism.

Pretend this was a neonazi and a mosque.

Would Vox being saying possible? — Keegan Nazzari (@Keegan_Nazzari) December 30, 2019

Here Vox check out these other recent attacks that we just aren’t sure what might have motivated them https://t.co/zQnU7lb4hu — Leib (@YehudahRodman) December 30, 2019

Possible.@voxdotcom is possibly protecting antisemites attackers — Mauricio Safra (@MauricioSafra) December 30, 2019

"possible"? GFY with that MFBS. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) December 30, 2019

"possible"? Delete your account — Chris (@ChrisMears00) December 30, 2019

Ah yes. Vox going full on anti-semitism cover up because nothing says ambiguity more than violent offenders using Jewish slurs right before attacking. Thanks for making your position crystal clear, Bigots. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) December 30, 2019

circle game played at a football game, Vox and others scream 'WHITE SUPREMACY, TRUMP IS EVIL!' multiple Jews killed over just a few weeks in NY, Vox and others say 'well, this might be something problematic' — Pareto (@Par3t01111) December 30, 2019

"Possible" Fix yourselves — Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) December 30, 2019

"…possible…." Do better Vox. Do better. — Vintagecat (@vintage_vendor) December 30, 2019

Do better you clowns. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 30, 2019

They can’t. But you can bet they’ll keep finding ways to do worse.