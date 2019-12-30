Hey, remember that time Pete Buttigieg seemed like one of the least objectionable Democratic presidential contenders? It didn’t last long, but there was a time. In any event, that time is long past over now.

Check out how Pete Buttigieg explained the Constitution to a group of kids:

Welp.

Who says it’s either or?

