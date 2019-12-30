Hey, remember that time Pete Buttigieg seemed like one of the least objectionable Democratic presidential contenders? It didn’t last long, but there was a time. In any event, that time is long past over now.

Check out how Pete Buttigieg explained the Constitution to a group of kids:

"The people who wrote the Constitution did not understand that slavery was a bad thing." – @PeteButtigieg pic.twitter.com/rM7Njnm8pU — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 30, 2019

Welp.

Look who just failed my intro to American politics class! https://t.co/Vi0QdwaeKB — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) December 30, 2019

You went full AOC, man. Everybody knows you never go full AOC. https://t.co/A8Nlv43ePs — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 30, 2019

Totally wrong. — Andrew Erbon (@Pryme52) December 30, 2019

The ignorance is astounding. https://t.co/FX5Kt9aNvg — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) December 30, 2019

The guy who literally wrote the text of the Constitution, Gouverneur Morris, gave an amazing series of speeches in Philadelphia denouncing slavery. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) December 30, 2019

This is ahistorical nonsense of the highest order. It's part of the ugly attempt to rewrite American history along hideous lines, as a story of unending oppression, rather than as the flowering of the founding ideals our founders never fully embodied. https://t.co/saSVQ3Nn5h — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 30, 2019

He’s historically illiterate and/or a liar.https://t.co/77xCTLXYTP — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) December 30, 2019

Who says it’s either or?

Or both. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 30, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.