Last time we checked, Joe Biden was still the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. So maybe he figures that means he can just say whatever pops into that brain of his.

Back on trail w this Biden event in Derry, NH. Opens by talking about losing Beau, finishes by saying "if anyone" should be angry at Republicans, it should be him, but it's a POTUS's job to heal. "I refuse to accept the notion that we'll be in perpetual war with Republicans." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 30, 2019

Seriously, Uncle Joe’s veered pretty sharply off script:

Biden riffing on how Obama put him in charge of judging the "jobs of the future" suggests re-training miners as coders. "Anybody who can go down 3000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well." This sort of "just transition" stuff was murder on Clinton in 2016… — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 30, 2019

But Biden returns to the same point: "Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God's sake!" — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 30, 2019

Welp.

This is not so good. https://t.co/u5gLUMzj5v — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 30, 2019

What an awful, awful take from Biden — MagnetRP (@MagnetRP) December 30, 2019

Ffs get him away from people — JoeyCIams (@JoeyCIams) December 30, 2019

The man just can’t help himself.

Learn to c*de is back! https://t.co/x97xhcPsKf — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 30, 2019

LOL Biden literally just told coal miners to "learn to code." https://t.co/owCZFNQVim — Christmasoteric (@EsotericCD) December 30, 2019

Omg hahahah “No Malarky, Learn To Code” is his campaign slogan — Koondey (@Koondey1) December 30, 2019

Biden actually told people to learn to code … which usually gets folks banned from Twitter. https://t.co/RV2ClGMuC8 — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 30, 2019

Biden should get banned from Twitter #learntocode https://t.co/XdWROsQJSG — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 30, 2019

Can't believe Biden is telling miners to "learn to code." Please do something, @jack. https://t.co/YoLaDFOfTN — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 30, 2019