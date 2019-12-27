Researchers performed a study on gender identity. In children. Children as young as three years old.

The results, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, were apparently newsworthy to Reuters and also to NBC News, who published Reuters’ report:

Transgender children may start to identify with toys and clothes typical of their gender identity from a very young age, a recent study suggests.

Researchers asked the children how much they felt like a boy or girl or something else. They also asked about preferences for toys and clothes that are stereotypically associated with one gender. The transgender kids showed strong preferences for toys and clothing typically associated with their gender identity, not their assigned sex, the study found. Their preferences didn’t appear to differ based on how long they had lived as their current gender. … The current study, Chipkin said by email, “helps to confirm the unique and separate reality of gender and how it is distinct from biological sex and socialization,” [Dr. Stuart Chipkin, who was not involved in the study] added. “It supports the idea that gender is inherent and separate from biological sex which would seem to then come down on the side of nature as opposed to nurture.”

What the hell do three-year-olds know about their gender identities? How do these “researchers” determine which young children are “trans,” which are “cis,” and which are simply kids just being kids and trying different things like kids do?

“One limitation of the study is that all the transgender kids lived in families that affirmed their current gender identity.” In other words, 100% cherry-picked from parents who support the assumptions and conclusions of the researchers and this “journalism” outlet. — Razor (@hale_razor) December 27, 2019

In other words: this study, despite the inherent flaws, is being promoted as “scientific”… it should have gone straight to the garbage… — Joao Gobert (@joao_gobert) December 26, 2019

Some “study.”

Genuine question; Why are children who like particular toys necessarily a different gender and not just the same gender who like particular toys? — Lighten up, Francis (@LightnUpFransis) December 26, 2019

What toy is "typical" of a given gender identity? Aren't we supposed to deconstruct the stereotypes, not reinforce them? — Fred (@FredRevived) December 27, 2019

Wait, I heard gender was just a social construct, so aren’t we doing away with the idea of gender-specific toys? — StuckintheMiddle (@Stuckin83084986) December 27, 2019

So there ARE girl things&boy things? But then we're breaking our necks to make everything gender neutral bc gender is just a "social construct". So then how do we tell if a kid is transgender if they can't play with boy/girl toys, wear boy/girl clothes? https://t.co/BxDAvhIn8C — AB5 Will Kill California (@RealKiraDavis) December 27, 2019

So if my son plays with dolls he's probably trans? Wtf this is such a regression in societal progress. — Gaming Grandpa (@LAUrbanNerd) December 27, 2019

When did “gender non-conforming” suddenly become “trans?” I wore overalls and loved dinosaurs for years of my childhood. I’m not trans. And my good friend who is dressed conforming to gender norms until he was 26. https://t.co/GrOg1xFvQu — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 27, 2019

As a very young child I loved playing with cars, wearing jeans, trainers and tracksuit bottoms, and doing sports. I hated pink and dresses. None of that meant my vagina should have been a penis. I was just a normal child. — Abigail McGyn 🤐 (@AbsMcFabs) December 27, 2019

“For the study, researchers interviewed 317 transgender children, ages 3 to 12” Stop it. No responsible medical professional (or human being) would diagnose a 3 year old with gender dysphoria. This is dangerous nonsense. Let kids be kids. https://t.co/VmsphXRdJG — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 27, 2019

I used to played with my cousin's barbie dolls when I was little and I am glad my parents did not inject hormone blockers into me. Liberals are crazy — Liam Daniels (@LiamDan36816827) December 27, 2019

I loved "boy" things as a girl and would tear off any ruffled pink girl clothes in favor of Transformers tees and jeans and sneakers. I *still* love "guy" stuff. But I also LOVE my woman body. I'm so glad I wasn't told I was "gender dysphoric" and given hormone blockers! — zoey (@zoeythegreat) December 27, 2019

This “study” is garbage, and the “researchers” who undertook it should be ashamed of themselves. As should the media outlets who ran with it.