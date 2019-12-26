Earlier this week, GOP Sen. John Cornyn tweeted about the difference between coverage for privately insured patients and those on Medicare:

In 2017, the prices paid to hospitals for privately insured patients averaged 241 percent of what Medicare would have paid. @RANDCorporation — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 24, 2019

It only took Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slightly less than two days to come up with this brilliant response:

Keep going! You’re so close to getting it! ☺️🛫 https://t.co/SAVygUJznx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 26, 2019

Actually, it would seem that AOC’s the one who’s not getting it. Only she’s not even remotely close.

I think you are missing the point here….. — John B.🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheJohnBiber) December 26, 2019

And you're soooooooo far from ever getting it 🙄 — Brian (@BrianL562) December 26, 2019

So it’s a day ending in “y,” then.

You’ve missed the point, which is that Medicare alone doesn’t pay enough. This is why Medicare-for-all would decimate hospitals. https://t.co/ShfPn6CJuO — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 26, 2019

You’re evidently unaware this happens because Medicare/Medicaid underpay for the cost of service, so medical providers overcharge private insurers. Medicare-for-All would thus create shortages, hurting patients most. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 26, 2019

Maybe that is because Medicare rates are so far below what it takes to provide care. Your ignorance is obvious AOC. — Scott Reid (@wscottreid) December 26, 2019

He already “has it”. You don’t. Medicare pays pennies on the dollar. M4A would bankrupt hospitals and providers, putting them out of business. Quality healthcare would be gone. Private insurance subsidizes it ALL. Are you really so stupid that you don’t see that? — Milady Jade (@wildflower0428) December 26, 2019

Yes. Yes she is.