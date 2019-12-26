Anthony Clark is running for Congress in Illinois’ 7th District. He’s also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, which might explain this scorching-hot take:

╭━━━━━━╮

┃ ══ ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ If Billionaires┃

┃ didn’t exist ┃

┃ Poverty ┃

┃ wouldn’t ┃

┃ either! ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ ○ ┃

╰━━━━━━╯ — Anthony Clark for Congress (@anthonyvclark20) December 24, 2019

It all sounds so simple!

Nope. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) December 26, 2019

This is a very good educational tool. I bet my 10th graders will be able to spot the error in this reasoning. — Martin (@tjaulow) December 25, 2019

Think a 5th grader could spot it. — Linda D (@Linmarka) December 26, 2019

╭━━━━━━╮

┃ ══ ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ That's not ┃

┃ how any ┃

┃ of ┃

┃ this ┃

┃ works! ┃

┃██████ ┃

┃ ○ ┃

╰━━━━━━╯ https://t.co/a9M7dwsvRt — RBe (@RBPundit) December 26, 2019

Show your work, please — Dan (@LawoftheGator) December 26, 2019

Yeah … we’d like to see it, too. Because it’s not adding up.

Well… poverty existed long before billionaires did, so… — susan (@SusanShaffer) December 25, 2019

Not there was so much more poverty before the creation of the free market and billionaires. Billionaires don’t cause poverty. — Colin, but with 2 L’s (@ViperZ71481934) December 25, 2019

This is French Revolution, Robespierre and Reign of Terror level of minaciousness. https://t.co/gul5cTruXq — Saving Ferris ⚕️ (@StreetDoc_67) December 26, 2019

Not to mention it’s just objectively, painfully stupid.

This tweeted on a phone created by billionaires, featuring a badly crafted picture of a phone created by billionaires. https://t.co/O5d4IflbDy — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 26, 2019

Liberal logic at its finest.

If homes didn't exist then homelessness wouldn't exist. Did I do it right? — Lee (@lee_bail83) December 26, 2019

If jobs didn’t exist, there would be zero unemployment. — A Guy (@MoCoffee1) December 26, 2019

If geniuses didn't exist, there would be no drooling imbeciles. https://t.co/oIW9R47txn — Morry ChristMos (@molratty) December 26, 2019

If beautiful people didn't exist, knuckle dragging troglodytes wouldn't either. — Morry ChristMos (@molratty) December 26, 2019

If tall people didn't exist, short people wouldn't either. — Morry ChristMos (@molratty) December 26, 2019

If success didn’t exist, neither would failure. If triangles didn’t exist, neither would Thursday. If the Sun didn’t exist, neither would night, BECAUSE WE’D ALL BE DEAD — Razor (@hale_razor) December 26, 2019

We can do this all day.