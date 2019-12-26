Anthony Clark is running for Congress in Illinois’ 7th District. He’s also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, which might explain this scorching-hot take:
╭━━━━━━╮
┃ ══ ┃
┃██████ ┃
┃ If Billionaires┃
┃ didn’t exist ┃
┃ Poverty ┃
┃ wouldn’t ┃
┃ either! ┃
┃██████ ┃
┃ ○ ┃
╰━━━━━━╯
— Anthony Clark for Congress (@anthonyvclark20) December 24, 2019
It all sounds so simple!
Nope.
— Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) December 26, 2019
This is a very good educational tool. I bet my 10th graders will be able to spot the error in this reasoning.
— Martin (@tjaulow) December 25, 2019
Think a 5th grader could spot it.
— Linda D (@Linmarka) December 26, 2019
╭━━━━━━╮
┃ ══ ┃
┃██████ ┃
┃ That's not ┃
┃ how any ┃
┃ of ┃
┃ this ┃
┃ works! ┃
┃██████ ┃
┃ ○ ┃
╰━━━━━━╯ https://t.co/a9M7dwsvRt
— RBe (@RBPundit) December 26, 2019
Show your work. https://t.co/9GjS0tj6pt
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 26, 2019
Show your work, please
— Dan (@LawoftheGator) December 26, 2019
Yeah … we’d like to see it, too. Because it’s not adding up.
Well… poverty existed long before billionaires did, so…
— susan (@SusanShaffer) December 25, 2019
Not there was so much more poverty before the creation of the free market and billionaires. Billionaires don’t cause poverty.
— Colin, but with 2 L’s (@ViperZ71481934) December 25, 2019
This is French Revolution, Robespierre and Reign of Terror level of minaciousness. https://t.co/gul5cTruXq
— Saving Ferris ⚕️ (@StreetDoc_67) December 26, 2019
Not to mention it’s just objectively, painfully stupid.
— Russ Gottwald (@RLGottwald) December 26, 2019
https://t.co/rB5D9JqAYS pic.twitter.com/4rz4kX1uJ8
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 26, 2019
This tweeted on a phone created by billionaires, featuring a badly crafted picture of a phone created by billionaires. https://t.co/O5d4IflbDy
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 26, 2019
Wow! That’s exceptionally moronic.
— (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) December 26, 2019
Liberal logic at its finest.
If homes didn't exist then homelessness wouldn't exist. Did I do it right?
— Lee (@lee_bail83) December 26, 2019
If jobs didn’t exist, there would be zero unemployment.
— A Guy (@MoCoffee1) December 26, 2019
If geniuses didn't exist, there would be no drooling imbeciles. https://t.co/oIW9R47txn
— Morry ChristMos (@molratty) December 26, 2019
If beautiful people didn't exist, knuckle dragging troglodytes wouldn't either.
— Morry ChristMos (@molratty) December 26, 2019
If tall people didn't exist, short people wouldn't either.
— Morry ChristMos (@molratty) December 26, 2019
If success didn’t exist, neither would failure.
If triangles didn’t exist, neither would Thursday.
If the Sun didn’t exist, neither would night, BECAUSE WE’D ALL BE DEAD
— Razor (@hale_razor) December 26, 2019
We can do this all day.