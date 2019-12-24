The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill’s birthday was extra-special this year, thanks to her thoughtful friends:
My friends are the best pic.twitter.com/o2tgkUBJuE
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 22, 2019
How fun!
A birthday is supposed to be about having fun minus politics. But I guess for the Trump deranged there is no fun left, They ruin even simple things like a Birthday with crap like this. https://t.co/sOc8bbNSDk
— Joe (@JoeC1776) December 24, 2019
Your friend couldn't even focus on you when celebrating your birthday. That's not healthy.
— 🎃Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫 (@Autumn__Fox) December 23, 2019
I dislike Hillary Clinton, but if my friends gave me a bday card like this, I’d have to re-evaluate my friends. Go get new friends!
— Chris Cota (@chriscota112) December 24, 2019
Apparently your friends are just as deranged as you. Happy birthday.
— PaulSuperapple (@paulsuperapple) December 24, 2019
Dude, some point you have to move on with your life
— Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) December 22, 2019
Then you blame trump for taking all the joy out of things? Get a mirror for your birthday.
— Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) December 24, 2019
I love birthdays because they're the one day a year we don't have to think about anything but Donald Trump! https://t.co/fFNhflkPJ5
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) December 24, 2019
Jemele’s feeling pretty good about sticking it to Trump for her birthday. Too bad she doesn’t realize that she’s actually let Trump win.
@williamorr2110 On her birthday and she and her friends have Trump on their minds…
— Andrew (@andrewmarsh6) December 22, 2019
I'm sure Trump is devastated your birthday is spent obsessed with him.
— x-Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 24, 2019
Obsession is the biggest form of flattery.
— Embrasse Le Chat™ 😻🇺🇸 (@SHeatherly777) December 23, 2019
Even on your birthday, he has a place at your table! Well done, “friends”
— Manny Fern (@fern_manny) December 23, 2019
Trump when he sees this pic.twitter.com/Uu48r35IfI
— Taco Claus 🎅🏼 (@BuenosDias99) December 22, 2019
Congrats to @realDonaldTrump for always having a rent-free space secured in Jemele Hill’s head! https://t.co/mNqjQdy4XY
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 24, 2019
