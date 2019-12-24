The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill’s birthday was extra-special this year, thanks to her thoughtful friends:

How fun!

Trending

Jemele’s feeling pretty good about sticking it to Trump for her birthday. Too bad she doesn’t realize that she’s actually let Trump win.

***

Related:

Jemele Hill apologizes for breathing life into absurd assumption she was joking about Trump’s assassination

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: birthdayDonald TrumpJemele HillTDS