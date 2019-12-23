Important announcement for the remaining 2020 Democratic presidential candidates from top-tier political strategist David Hogg:

If you have a campaign funded by billionaires you are not a progressive— you are part of the problem. — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) December 23, 2019

Purity tests always work out great for Democrats. Especially when they’re issued by entitled college kids like David Hogg.

Tweets like this are part of the problem. — Fiona B 🌊 (@Feebeekiwi) December 23, 2019

You can have most of what you want or none of what you want. Figure it out. Purity tests are counterproductive — Soddy38053 (@soddy38053) December 23, 2019

How many elections should we lose for the sake of purity? — Jeff Larsen (@larsenje) December 23, 2019

What about millionaires? They have the max donation allowed as billionaires. Can a campaign be funded by them? Can you be a millionaire and still run as a progressive? How many millions can you have until you are no longer a progressive? — Darwin (@darwinism) December 23, 2019

Posts like this only help support Trump. The left needs to bond and stop infighting. #blue2020 — orangeomlet (@TheOrangeOmlet) December 23, 2019

No, no … by all means, continue to self-cannibalize. You guys are doing great so far!