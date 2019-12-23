Important announcement for the remaining 2020 Democratic presidential candidates from top-tier political strategist David Hogg:
If you have a campaign funded by billionaires you are not a progressive— you are part of the problem.
— David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) December 23, 2019
Purity tests always work out great for Democrats. Especially when they’re issued by entitled college kids like David Hogg.
Tweets like this are part of the problem.
— Fiona B 🌊 (@Feebeekiwi) December 23, 2019
You can have most of what you want or none of what you want. Figure it out. Purity tests are counterproductive
— Soddy38053 (@soddy38053) December 23, 2019
How many elections should we lose for the sake of purity?
— Jeff Larsen (@larsenje) December 23, 2019
What about millionaires? They have the max donation allowed as billionaires. Can a campaign be funded by them? Can you be a millionaire and still run as a progressive? How many millions can you have until you are no longer a progressive?
— Darwin (@darwinism) December 23, 2019
Posts like this only help support Trump. The left needs to bond and stop infighting. #blue2020
— orangeomlet (@TheOrangeOmlet) December 23, 2019
No, no … by all means, continue to self-cannibalize. You guys are doing great so far!
Trump’s gonna be president forever, isn’t he? https://t.co/v55Aeph8oS
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 23, 2019