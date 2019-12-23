To mark Chanukah this year, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib recorded a very special Chanukah message for the far-leftist anti-Israel (and anti-Semitic) group IfNotNow:

She wasn't able to make it in person, but Congresswoman @RepRashida Tlaib sent this wonderful video to the folks at INN Detroit for their Chanukah party. Thanks, Rashida! Check out the video and check the thread below for a INN Chanukah party near you soon! pic.twitter.com/LsoL1hLidt — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) December 20, 2019

Yes, what a wonderful video!

At first I honestly couldn’t believe this was real. As horrible as Rashida Tlaib obviously is, could she possibly be this rotten, this bigoted? https://t.co/SHsikHoZY2 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 22, 2019

Absolutely she could. Israel Advocacy Movement breaks that rotten bigotry down here:

Rashida Tlaib's insulting Hanukkah message… pic.twitter.com/epEZfn7XUV — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) December 22, 2019

But she’s not anti-Semitic or anything.

Just a reminder Rashida Tlaib's *Hanukkah message* to the Jewish people called for cutting US support for the Jewish state. Happy Monday. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 23, 2019

It's one long ongoing story of me (and others) being 100% right about Sarsour, Omar, Tlaib, Corbyn, etc. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 23, 2019

We’ve been right about Rashida Tlaib et al. — but they’ve been very wrong about the Jews.

She really missed the theme of Chanukah — Todd Berman (@rabbitoddberman) December 20, 2019

Did you tell Tlaib that Chanukah is all about Jewish nationalism in the Jewish homeland? Nah, you probably didn’t, because you didn’t know that either. — Mike Harris (@DrMikeH49) December 20, 2019

Thank you for celebrating the holiday that recognizes Jewish nationhood and sovereignty over Jerusalem. Happy happy Chanukah — Daniel Tarman (@dtarman) December 20, 2019

Thank you @RashidaTlaib for celebrating the holiday that commemorates the eternal connection of the Jewish People to Jerusalem and its Temple! 💕 🇮🇱 — Maor Malul (@maor_x) December 21, 2019

Nice to see her holiday wishes and your celebration of the holiday in which the Jews retook control of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and the Jews fought off their enemies in the Land of Israel – thousands of years ago, recognizing the Jewish connection to the land. Thank u! — Dov Lipman (@DovLipman) December 20, 2019

Nobody tell Rep. Tlaib and INN what Hannukah is actually about. It might make them uncomfortable to learn that Hannukah is probably the most Zionist holiday there is. — JC (@jcinthelibrary) December 23, 2019

Rashida Tlaib may not recognize that, but thankfully, there are others who do:

Dear @Ifnotnoworg, tell Rashida Tlaib this is how to make a Hannukah video: https://t.co/jvCYnHCPy3 — What would Roger Kaputnik do? (@IreadMad) December 23, 2019

Britain would not be Britain without its Jewish community. And we will stand with you and celebrate with you – at Chanukah and all year round. pic.twitter.com/S5ClRprCuL — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 22, 2019

Now that’s an inspirational message.