Well, guys, it’s happening. It’s really happening. Nancy Pelosi, who at one point insisted that she didn’t want to rush headfirst into impeachment unless she had all her ducks in a row, appears to have decided to let the inmates run the asylum:

The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2019

The Democrats are really gonna Thelma-and-Louise this thing, aren’t they? Just cling to each other and drive over the cliff.

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw sees this latest play for exactly what it is: a desperate, futile attempt to control a narrative that the Democrats never had control of to begin with.

This whole thing is bizarre. House Dems pushed through the fastest, weakest impeachment in history. Now Pelosi refuses to send it to the Senate, arguing McConnell should strengthen her shoddy case & bring “fairness” to her utterly unfair process. Bizarre & reeks of politics. https://t.co/qGX8cEEgal — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) December 23, 2019

And that’s being generous.

Yas Queen! She's actually doing it! https://t.co/mGaMhK0y0x — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 23, 2019

Holy shit this is going to be spectacular. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 23, 2019

Impeachment was always a Democrat circus act. Now it's a weird French circus where the head clown reads a few lines of Sartre, turns to dust, and blows away. https://t.co/HXsoi941VT — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 23, 2019

An idea that started out as Krassenstein/ Louise Menschian fan fiction, on the level with the Marshal of the Supreme Court arresting President Trump, is now the official strategy of the Speaker of the House. https://t.co/G84f0taUe4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 23, 2019

What a joke. What an absolutely embarrassing joke. Any journalist repeating these absurd talkers, or doing anything other than interrogating Pelosi, might as well be on the DCCC payroll. https://t.co/fllTfmc0mW — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 23, 2019

If there was any doubt that impeachment has been a pathetic, partisan sham driven by incumbents afraid of primary challenges, let this idiocy put it to rest. https://t.co/4gywKKqOOX https://t.co/fllTfmc0mW — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 23, 2019

And can we please stop with the kid-gloves treatment of Pelosi that just asserts she’s in control of her caucus and some super effective Speaker? She’s not. And this impeachment debacle proves it. https://t.co/4gywKKqOOX https://t.co/fllTfmc0mW — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 23, 2019

Nancy Pelosi’s gavel might as well be a squeaky toy. She’s completely lost control.

You hate to see it.