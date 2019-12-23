Well, guys, it’s happening. It’s really happening. Nancy Pelosi, who at one point insisted that she didn’t want to rush headfirst into impeachment unless she had all her ducks in a row, appears to have decided to let the inmates run the asylum:

The Democrats are really gonna Thelma-and-Louise this thing, aren’t they? Just cling to each other and drive over the cliff.

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw sees this latest play for exactly what it is: a desperate, futile attempt to control a narrative that the Democrats never had control of to begin with.

And that’s being generous.

Nancy Pelosi’s gavel might as well be a squeaky toy. She’s completely lost control.

You hate to see it.

