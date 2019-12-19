Anti-Semitism is a very serious problem, one that’s getting worse with each passing day. You know what will help to combat it? Recognizing it, speaking out about it, and tacking it head-on. You know what won’t help? Organizations like the ACLU.

The ACLU is speaking out against the injustice of … taxes on tampons.

According to the ACLU, taxation of menstrual products amounts to “sex discrimination,” which “is irrational, and it directly affects cis and trans women, trans men, and non-binary people. It’s unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal.”

The ACLU’s argument is stupid enough on its face. But they actually thought it would be strengthened with an analogy like this:

Trivializing actual anti-Semitism is always a great look.

