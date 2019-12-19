Anti-Semitism is a very serious problem, one that’s getting worse with each passing day. You know what will help to combat it? Recognizing it, speaking out about it, and tacking it head-on. You know what won’t help? Organizations like the ACLU.

The ACLU is speaking out against the injustice of … taxes on tampons.

We don’t need to erase trans or non-binary people to show that barriers to menstrual equity, such as the tax on menstrual products, are unconstitutional sex discrimination. Our discussion of the tampon tax must include every person who menstruates.https://t.co/surqfIcK1e — ACLU (@ACLU) December 18, 2019

According to the ACLU, taxation of menstrual products amounts to “sex discrimination,” which “is irrational, and it directly affects cis and trans women, trans men, and non-binary people. It’s unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal.”

"Everyone who menstruates." That would be actual biological women. So to put it another way, only people with XX chromosomes. https://t.co/9m9HLjtnZU — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) December 19, 2019

The ACLU’s argument is stupid enough on its face. But they actually thought it would be strengthened with an analogy like this:

OK, this is peak something, but I do not know exactly what: The ACLU is comparing sales tax on tampons to… wait for it… anti-Semitism.https://t.co/W0bvuKzhBp https://t.co/Cft1OHy48L pic.twitter.com/BcRHSfhp6J — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 19, 2019

Trivializing actual anti-Semitism is always a great look.

This looks like an @allahpundit palate-cleansing special. Of course it's *&^%! insane. https://t.co/lHsYJERlhQ — Crusty Hanukkahstein (@NathanWurtzel) December 19, 2019

With pretty much everyone on both sides of the political spectrum agreeing that anti-Semitism is dangerously on the rise, is this really the time for such a trivializing, mind-blowingly fallacious comparison, @ACLU? https://t.co/YAuo6vt2PA — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 19, 2019