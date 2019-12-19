MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent (and brave firefighter, of course) Katy Tur spent last night in a glass case of emotion after the House voted to impeach Donald Trump. She took to Twitter to try to process everything:

And those consequences are big. Yuge, even. Because now, you see, “he will forever have an asterisk next to his name”:

Wow, you guys.

That’s all you really need to know, isn’t it, Katy? That “asterisk” is basically a death sentence.

Oh, yeah. Totally.*

*Not really.

Seems like Katy Tur might be full of it.

If anyone will have an asterisk after their names, it’s the mainstream media. Because there’s no doubt that they’re tainted going forward.

That’s the thing: Katy doesn’t seem to realize that at all. Pretty much no one in the media seems to realize it. So they keep going, speeding up as they approach the cliff.

