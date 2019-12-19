MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent (and brave firefighter, of course) Katy Tur spent last night in a glass case of emotion after the House voted to impeach Donald Trump. She took to Twitter to try to process everything:

It was weird sitting down with Donald Trump – a candidate nearly everyone called a joke – back in July 2015. It was surreal seeing him overcome scandal after scandal to get elected in 2016. It is depressing but not surprising watching him get impeached for abusing power. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 19, 2019

This is the first time -if you don’t count 2018 -Donald Trump has suffered poltical consequences for his actions. He faced none during the campaign – not for the Muslim Ban

– not for The Access Hollywood tape – not for the 12+ women who accuses him of sexual harassment or abuse — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 19, 2019

– not for calling Mexicans crossing the border rapists

– not for calling on Russia to interfere in the 2016 election

– not for calling for his political opponent to be locked up.

– not for protecting his campaign manager after he assaulted a reporter — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 19, 2019

– not for denigrating a gold star family

– not for encouraging his supporters to punch protestors at rallies

– not for blatantly hawking his properties while campaigning.

– not for accusing his opponent’s father of helping to kill JFK

– not for insulting that candidates wife. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 19, 2019

Not for anything. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 19, 2019

And he hasnt faced any political consequences since he’s been in office. – not for the Russia investigation

– not for separating families and traumatizing children.

– not for revealing classified intelligence to the Russians in the Oval Office. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 19, 2019

– not for profiting off the presidency

– not for filling his cabinet with people who abused tax payer money

– not for undermining American Intel.

– not for lying about dumb things like crowd sizes or big things like Obama wiretapping him.

– not for anything … — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 19, 2019

…until now. Now for asking a foreign power to investigate his 2020 political rival and a debunked 2016 conspiracy theory – both of which would help him in 2020 – and for refusing to cooperate whatsoever with congressional oversight, Donald Trump faces consequences. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 19, 2019

And those consequences are big. Yuge, even. Because now, you see, “he will forever have an asterisk next to his name”:

He’s now only the third president in American history to be impeached. No matter what happens next, even if the Senate acquits him, even if he is re-elected, he will forever have an asterisk next to his name. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 19, 2019

Wow, you guys.

That’s all you really need to know, isn’t it, Katy? That “asterisk” is basically a death sentence.

wow got him https://t.co/coH5JXXPal — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) December 19, 2019

i wasn’t sure if history would be kind to the Trump white house. but now that there is an asterisk next to his name, oh boy, he won’t wriggle out of it this time! — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) December 19, 2019

And that was all you wanted really. You know you can’t get rid of him but by God you WILL have your *asterik. Good job it means a lot seriously you guys. — Anonymous Badass (@AnonymousBadas5) December 19, 2019

Trump's entire election and presidency has been voided thanks to Wikipedia. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2019

I see *Bill Clinton written all the time. — Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) December 19, 2019

Oh, yeah. Totally.*

*Not really.

Where exactly does the asterisk go? pic.twitter.com/zuzqtuuNe4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 19, 2019

Seems like Katy Tur might be full of it.

Soon he’ll have an asterisk there for most confirmed judges in first term. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) December 19, 2019

If he's re-elected the asterisk becomes an exclamation point. — Pete Carney (@prc6th) December 19, 2019

If anyone will have an asterisk after their names, it’s the mainstream media. Because there’s no doubt that they’re tainted going forward.

GP Man, is media ever bitter about Trump beating Hillary like a rented mule and proceeding to treat media like the smug punks they are. You do realize, don't you, that media's full-on anti-Trump tantrums are the best campaign ad Trump could ever buy, don't you? https://t.co/cT8zpmYKM3 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 19, 2019

That’s the thing: Katy doesn’t seem to realize that at all. Pretty much no one in the media seems to realize it. So they keep going, speeding up as they approach the cliff.