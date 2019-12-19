Recently, Jersey City Board of Education trustee Joan Terrell asked if the local black community is “brave enough to explore” the Jersey City shooters’ message as well as blamed Jews for the shooting (and reminded people that “6 rabbis were accused of selling body parts”).

Well, it should come as no surprise to you that while many are calling for Terrell to resign, she’s got some pretty illustrious folks in her corner:

More from NJ.com:

“How dare they speak out against someone saying how they feel. She said nothing wrong. Everything she said is the truth. So where is this anti-Semitism coming in? I am not getting it,” [Carolyn Oliver Fair, the executive director of the North Jersey Chapter of the National Action Network] said.

Oliver Fair falsely asserted that the shooters who carried out the deadly attack were Jewish. One of the suspects was a onetime follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, which believes black people are the true children of Israel and Jews are imposters. The movement is considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

An Al Sharpton acolyte defending Terrell’s anti-Semitism? Who’d’a thunk it?

