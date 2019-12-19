We don’t envy Nancy Pelosi right now. She’s got to seem like she’s in control of a clown car, which is no easy task.

That said, though, you’d think maybe she’d be a little more prepared for the position that she willingly accepted:

Oh dear.

Trending

Oh, no doubt. It’d be the top story. Brian Stelter would do a whole damn special on it.

Heh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: articles of impeachmentimpeachmentNancy Pelosi