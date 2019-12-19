We don’t envy Nancy Pelosi right now. She’s got to seem like she’s in control of a clown car, which is no easy task.

That said, though, you’d think maybe she’d be a little more prepared for the position that she willingly accepted:

This clears it all up. pic.twitter.com/MlsVeEIWj6 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) December 19, 2019

Oh dear.

Hahaaaa I was wondering the same thing — James Stankiewicz (@axetogrind59) December 19, 2019

Is she even speaking English? pic.twitter.com/p6G1x6Y706 — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 19, 2019

She has no idea of what she’s saying. — AW (@AWCO2011) December 19, 2019

If Trump said something so incoherent CNN would have 7 panelists debating his mental health. https://t.co/4Ienquc5X9 — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) December 19, 2019

Oh, no doubt. It’d be the top story. Brian Stelter would do a whole damn special on it.

Now I know why they never use a deaf interpreter when she is speaking. — George C (@condosgeorge) December 19, 2019

Heh.