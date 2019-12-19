We don’t envy Nancy Pelosi right now. She’s got to seem like she’s in control of a clown car, which is no easy task.
That said, though, you’d think maybe she’d be a little more prepared for the position that she willingly accepted:
This clears it all up. pic.twitter.com/MlsVeEIWj6
— Ryan Petty (@rpetty) December 19, 2019
Oh dear.
Hahaaaa I was wondering the same thing
— James Stankiewicz (@axetogrind59) December 19, 2019
Is she even speaking English? pic.twitter.com/p6G1x6Y706
— Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 19, 2019
She has no idea of what she’s saying.
— AW (@AWCO2011) December 19, 2019
Seriously.. that’s not normal https://t.co/ebsiOcO128
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) December 19, 2019
If Trump said something so incoherent CNN would have 7 panelists debating his mental health. https://t.co/4Ienquc5X9
— Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) December 19, 2019
Oh, no doubt. It’d be the top story. Brian Stelter would do a whole damn special on it.
Now I know why they never use a deaf interpreter when she is speaking.
— George C (@condosgeorge) December 19, 2019
Heh.