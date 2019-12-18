We know we’re smack-dab in the middle of today’s impeachment circus and apologize for being late to the party on this, but dang.

Tucker Carlson’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but it seems pretty safe to say that he landed a solid slam-dunk on Joe Scarborough last night:

.@TuckerCarlson calls out MSNBC's @JoeNBC and @morningmika: "If there's one thing that Joe considers just totally immoral and wrong, it's separating families…" pic.twitter.com/Vfzl0E4sIH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 18, 2019

Hello? 9-1-1? You know the drill.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 18, 2019

"As Joe's third wife put it so aptly …" 🤣 Beautiful — Gavin Hayes (@Gavin_B_Hayes) December 18, 2019

Omg. Hahaha🤣🤣🤣 Tucker is the man! — Electrickoolaid (@HalfKoolAid) December 18, 2019