Harry Sisson Gives the New Charlie Kirk Statue in Times Square About 10 Minutes

The first anniversary of the assassination of Charlie Kirk is coming up on September 10, and Italian sculptor Sergio Furnari has unveiled a statue of Kirk that will be put on display in New York City's Times Square.

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🚨 WOW! This artist is about to display a new Charlie Kirk monument in NYC's Times Square on September 10th — exactly one year since he was taken out



He's holding a microphone 🙏🏻



Looks INCREDIBLE. Hopefully a Democrat doesn't destroy it! pic.twitter.com/FHa65MXsjv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 14, 2026

It's sad that the first thought that comes to mind is hoping a Democrat doesn't destroy it. It was the first thing to come to Harry Sisson's mind when he saw it:

They’re putting it in TIMES SQUARE??? I give the statue maybe 10 minutes https://t.co/MuMLs5gskW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 14, 2026

Yeah that's about how much time Charlie Kirk got in his last speech.



You're proving the point. https://t.co/rzMLGcKomT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2026

Hey Harry, can you explain why the statue of Charlie Kirk would last only 10 minutes?



Who, specifically, would be doing the actions that would make it not last?



Please explain in detail, exactly which side of the political aisle would be doing that. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 15, 2026

Yeah, Harry, we already know you leftists are violent animals who can’t control yourself and can’t tolerate free speech. Thanks for proving the point…again. Maybe ask your radical friends to stop acting like little fascists. — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) July 15, 2026

I'd just like to say that I think it's awesome that no one has shot you in the fucking throat for exercising your right to free speech. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 15, 2026

So you're admitting that your side is full of violent children that can't respect anything?



Thanks — Matt (@the_matt) July 14, 2026

At least we’re just done pretending there is any decency on the left. — Will Freely (@willfreely) July 14, 2026

Why would the statue of Charlie Kirk only last 10 minutes? — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 14, 2026

Can your party not control itself or something? — D Block (@Dhmcgrath77) July 15, 2026

You're not making the point you think you are. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) July 15, 2026

Why? Are you Democrats going to shoot it like you did Charlie? — J (@JayTC53) July 15, 2026

You give it 10 minutes until what? Are you insinuating that the violent left wing nuts are going to tear it down? — Red Dog (@UltraMAGAMutt) July 15, 2026

So you admit leftists are violent lunatics who will destroy things they don’t agree with?



Hell of an admission — Sean (@CrusaderBear333) July 15, 2026

Are you going to destroy it, Harry? — Johnny (@johnny_boy695) July 15, 2026

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But you will go sit in George Floyd’s lap wouldn’t you? — David Bray (@DavidMBray) July 15, 2026

The Iryna Zarutska murals didn't last long. pic.twitter.com/214xa61WMn — Woolfolk (@BrewPubMike) July 15, 2026

Remember when Providence Mayor Brett Smiley called for the Iryna Zutska mural to be taken down because "the misguided, isolating intent of those funding murals like the one across the country" didn't bring people together but rather divided them. Yes, into good, caring people, and heartless progressives. We thought the left loved immigrants.

First time I ever agreed with you, because I also think the left is completely incapable of tolerance. — hjghbtys do b (@hkugcvfdghncsax) July 15, 2026

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