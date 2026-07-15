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Harry Sisson Gives the New Charlie Kirk Statue in Times Square About 10 Minutes

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 15, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

The first anniversary of the assassination of Charlie Kirk is coming up on September 10, and Italian sculptor Sergio Furnari has unveiled a statue of Kirk that will be put on display in New York City's Times Square.

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It's sad that the first thought that comes to mind is hoping a Democrat doesn't destroy it. It was the first thing to come to Harry Sisson's mind when he saw it:

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Remember when Providence Mayor Brett Smiley called for the Iryna Zutska mural to be taken down because "the misguided, isolating intent of those funding murals like the one across the country" didn't bring people together but rather divided them. Yes, into good, caring people, and heartless progressives. We thought the left loved immigrants.

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CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY FREE SPEECH NEW YORK

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