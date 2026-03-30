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Mayor Smiley: Mural for Slain Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Must Go — It's 'Divisive'

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on March 30, 2026
Photo via Iryna Zarutska's Instagram

In Providence, Rhode Island, a mural was being painted to honor a Ukrainian woman slain on train. Iryna Zarutska was killed by insane career criminal on public transportation in North Carolina. This was to be lovely memorial to her life.

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This should be one thing the whole world could agree on.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — What began as a memorial for a slain Ukrainian refugee has transformed into a political lightning rod in the "Creative Capital," with Mayor Brett Smiley now calling for the artwork's removal.

The mural, located on the exterior of The Dark Lady, a prominent LGBTQ+ club downtown, remains incomplete as city officials and community members clash over its message and funding.


The Mayor’s Office confirmed Sunday that Smiley wants the mural of Iryna Zarutska taken down.

He later released the following statement: "The murder of the individual depicted in this mural was a devastating tragedy, but the misguided, isolating intent of those funding murals like the one across the county is I continue to encourage our community to support local artists whose work brings us closer together rather than divide us."

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Why would honoring a totally innocent woman be divisive?

Bingo!

When the victim is someone the Left approves of, they are righteous, good and holy and to be exalted forever. 

Exactly! Because the Left said so.

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They know the mural reminds people the Left is soft on crime and it gets innocent young women killed and they don't want that. Rather than fix their policy stances, they want to just bury the story and not think about it. The Right shouldn't let them.

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CRIME FREE SPEECH NORTH CAROLINA RHODE ISLAND LGBTQ+

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