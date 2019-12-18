It’s not a real impeachment circus until Hillary Clinton weighs in:

One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are. The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up. Impeachment is the only remedy. #DefendOurDemocracy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 18, 2019

This gal, over here. Her schtick might be cute if it weren’t so pathetic.

One of our most precious rights is self determination! Also, if you don't like what has been determined by the selfs, impeach it! https://t.co/TKdDfUJr3J — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 18, 2019

That’s pretty much what this boils down to. Well, that and her apparent hope that we forget that she’s Hillary Clinton.

It is even physically possible for this woman to not lie. https://t.co/EcunHLHRrj — The Velvet Sugar Queen (@TMIWITW) December 18, 2019

LOL @ "Obstructed" – that's pretty rich considering your smashed cellphones and illegal servers "wiped – like with a cloth!" — Tom (@BoreGuru) December 18, 2019

Says the woman who literally paid for foreign influence in the 2016 election…and still lost! https://t.co/kMJYVFfQTy — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 18, 2019

Yes, he cheated in the election, which is why he's being impeached for that. Oh wait…https://t.co/XElQm4mbln — BT (@back_ttys) December 18, 2019

Parting advice for Hillary, now and for always: