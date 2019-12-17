In case you missed it, yesterday, Hillary-fanboy-turned-Bernie-Bro Peter Daou asked his legions of followers for just one “reason one person should have a BILLION dollars

Can you give me a good reason one person should have a BILLION dollars?? — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, we’re still looking for a good reason anyone should take Peter Daou seriously.

Welcome to all the rightwingers defending billionaires because you think they care about you. Hint: They don't. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 16, 2019

THE RIGHTWING VIEW: "Redistributing wealth down to working people is an assault on liberty, entrepreneurship, and hard work." "Redistributing wealth up to billionaires is FREEDOM!!" In other words: Rightwingers are fine with working people paying for billionaires' tax cuts. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 17, 2019

Spoken like a true ignoramus who doesn’t understand basic economics. No doubt AOC would be proud of Peter.

Well, there were plenty of people willing to answer Peter’s question:

If it's never OK then you're supporting income caps. So any more you make above X dollars isn't yours and goes… where? The government? https://t.co/uEchSsqxG2 — neontaster (@neontaster) December 16, 2019

Can you give me a good reason you should be the person to decide who has a billion dollars? Also, if you want to take Tom Steyer and George Soros’s money, you can start there. https://t.co/wyKUCs6r5l — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 16, 2019

I can give you 6 (but there are a billion more reasons and none of them are to find someone else’s laziness or lack of success): 1. Hard work

2. Wise investing

3. Calculated risk taking

4. World changing innovation

5. Blessed to bless others

6. None of your business https://t.co/haGbKSP6b3 — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) December 16, 2019

Actress Kirstie Alley also had an answer for Daou:

We can’t exactly get behind her thoughts on vaccinations and medical drugs (or Scientology, for that matter), but she’s got a point here. And Daou doesn’t appreciate it:

So all the world's billionaires just made wonderful things, they didn't gain any advantage from a system geared to squeeze the last drop of blood out of working people, they weren't helped with obscene tax breaks…. it was just their wonderful gift? https://t.co/B4rGC0MCET — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 17, 2019

Are there greedy billionaires? Of course. But as Peter Daou and his socialist brethren so clearly demonstrate, there are plenty of greedy non-billionaires, too. Socialism is built on envy and covetousness.

But there are a lot of billionaires who have contributed a great deal to both the economy and society. The same risks they took that yielded their billions have benefited countless others. Alley actually understands and appreciates that.

You asked for ONE good reason a single person should have a billion dollars.. I gave you ONE. There are several more. You didn’t ask for a debate or a thesis. Your request must have been rhetorical so you could demonstrate your brightness 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙄 https://t.co/WQ9CDRwYFn — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 17, 2019

What she doesn’t appreciate, however, is being lectured to by condescending socialist jerks like Peter Daou:

PS all you Socialists can “school” me till your heads fall off.. I will never NEVER be agreeable to a Socialist government ..and your renaming it “democratic socialist” is as a dumb as “gentle nazi”…so save your ink and move along — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 17, 2019

And that’s all she wrote.