Justin Lecea is a socialist running for Congress in Texas:

Can he count on your vote? Before you pull the lever for him, there’s something you should know. In addition to being a socialist, he’s also a terrible person. Apparently he recently expressed hope that Barack Obama would get cancer — and he’s not sorry about it:

We aren’t exactly fans of Barack Obama. But we sure as hell don’t wish him harm.

Aren’t socialists supposed to be the compassionate ones?

Oh well. At least he’s upfront about who he is.

