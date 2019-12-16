Justin Lecea is a socialist running for Congress in Texas:

My name is Justin Lecea I'm a 34 year old organizer, cooperative manager, and socialist running for TX's 20th district We are running a grassroots campaign for the people that is not funded or supported by major donors so please RT + Like + Replyhttps://t.co/WhfRaSRSyV — Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 9, 2019

Can he count on your vote? Before you pull the lever for him, there’s something you should know. In addition to being a socialist, he’s also a terrible person. Apparently he recently expressed hope that Barack Obama would get cancer — and he’s not sorry about it:

People are criticizing me for wishing cancer on Obama. I say that having lost a parent to brain cancer after 12 years of fighting, and getting to see just how terrible our Healthcare system is, and I still think he deserves it or worse. — Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 16, 2019

We aren’t exactly fans of Barack Obama. But we sure as hell don’t wish him harm.

Y'all are defending a war criminal who was in authority during the deportation of over 3 million immigrants, continued the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, allowed the continued poisoning of citizens in places like Flint, and also — Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 16, 2019

recently bought an 11 million dollar home in Martha's Vinyard, and demonstrated privilege so great that he gives zero fucks about y'all. Obama is part of the club that is going to let y'all burn in climate change. So @ me all you want I said nothing directly threatening — Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 16, 2019

The fact that so many people were that upset and willing to defend people that will sacrifice y'all to climate extinction while they escape with the billionaires they serve is sad and about as depressing as the fact that our species will probably be extinct in 100 years — Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 16, 2019

Aren’t socialists supposed to be the compassionate ones?

Yeah, you don't need to be in Congress. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 16, 2019

No no really, saying you hope a Democratic president gets malignant cancer is *the best* way to win a Democratic primary. Truly. — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 16, 2019

Also having lost a parent to cancer, I say wishing cancer upon anyone is the sign of a person not mature or compassionate enough to be seriously considered for any elected position. Seek counseling or something. — Karina Kirby (@Karina1986) December 16, 2019

No one – NO ONE – deserves cancer. This is vile and says far more about you than him. https://t.co/E1ZJ89Rqzg — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) December 16, 2019

Oh well. At least he’s upfront about who he is.