You’ve got to hand it to Kamala Harris: She’s managed to make it pretty far in life despite evidently being short on brain cells. Case in point, her hot take on a recent Fox News poll.

A new Fox News poll on voter support for impeachment contradicted President Trump, who recently boasted major support in favor of “No Impeachment" https://t.co/vcxHiXGNtU — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) December 15, 2019

Yahoo News reported:

But a fresh Fox News poll conducted last week and released on Sunday found that a majority of the American electorate wants Trump impeached. Fifty percent are in favor of impeaching and removing the president, while four percent say he should be impeached but not removed, and 41 percent oppose impeachment altogether.

Here’s what Kamala Harris took from that:

Even viewers of Trump’s favorite network are turning on him. No one—including Trump—is above the law. He must be impeached. https://t.co/Yqys24vuyB — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 16, 2019

Bless her heart. Just bless it.

Area presidential dropout doesn’t know how polling works — Chuck (@ChuckZ123) December 16, 2019

that’s… not how polls work — eyes of tj eckleburg (@dsonoiki) December 16, 2019

Not how Fox News polls work, anyway.

It’s voter support, not viewer support. — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) December 16, 2019

Uh. Do you think Fox News polls only poll Fox viewers? https://t.co/UkoY9TUStk — RBe (@RBPundit) December 16, 2019

Do you think Fox polls are of Fox viewers? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 16, 2019

I don't think a "Fox News poll" means they are only polling their own viewers. That would be a flawed approach if they were. — BlueJaysTwit (@bluejaystwit) December 16, 2019

Fox Polls are real polls, not polls of Fox viewers. — Luke Brown 🌐 (@lukeisaacbrown) December 16, 2019

Putting everything else aside, a "Fox News Poll" is not a poll of Fox News viewers. https://t.co/X1IPJPqB2Q — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 16, 2019

These aren't polls of Fox News viewers; they're just polls conducted by Fox News (and, oddly, have a fairly good track record compared to everything else on Fox News). — Matt McIrvin (@mattmcirvin) December 16, 2019

They even have a fairly good reputation compared to other pollsters. The suggestion that this is a poll of Fox News viewers is either silly or deceitful. — Paul Fuller (@bayswater62) December 16, 2019

Silly, deceitful … sounds like our Kamala!