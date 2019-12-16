You’ve got to hand it to Kamala Harris: She’s managed to make it pretty far in life despite evidently being short on brain cells. Case in point, her hot take on a recent Fox News poll.

Yahoo News reported:

But a fresh Fox News poll conducted last week and released on Sunday found that a majority of the American electorate wants Trump impeached. Fifty percent are in favor of impeaching and removing the president, while four percent say he should be impeached but not removed, and 41 percent oppose impeachment altogether.

Here’s what Kamala Harris took from that:

Bless her heart. Just bless it.

Not how Fox News polls work, anyway.

Silly, deceitful … sounds like our Kamala!

