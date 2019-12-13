“Young Turks” host and major jagoff Cenk Uygur is running for Katie Hill’s former congressional seat — and he’s got Bernie Sanders’ blessing, natch. But Bernie’s campaign is in some hot water over that, thanks to some of Uygur’s past remarks about women as well as Jews and Muslims. The L.A. Times covered the controversy, as they should, but for some reason, staff writer Michael Finnegan couldn’t resist a little bit of spin:

Is there any actual dispute about this? https://t.co/yCmVGohnZY pic.twitter.com/ajHqsU5b2Y — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 13, 2019

“That it said”? Come on.

Some website said something. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2019

Heh.

I mean, on the one hand, it’s decent of the LAT to give the Beacon credit; lots of pubs don’t do that! It’s just a weird way to phrase it. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 13, 2019

It’s a weird way to phrase it only if you don’t think about the MSM’s need to discredit conservative outlets like the Washington Free Beacon.

It's not that weird, if you think about it. They knew what they were doing. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) December 13, 2019

Indeed. Bernie Sanders has chosen to surround himself with anti-Semitic, homophobic bigots. That’s on him, not on the Free Beacon.