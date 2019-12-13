“Young Turks” host and major jagoff Cenk Uygur is running for Katie Hill’s former congressional seat — and he’s got Bernie Sanders’ blessing, natch. But Bernie’s campaign is in some hot water over that, thanks to some of Uygur’s past remarks about women as well as Jews and Muslims. The L.A. Times covered the controversy, as they should, but for some reason, staff writer Michael Finnegan couldn’t resist a little bit of spin:

“That it said”? Come on.

Heh.

It’s a weird way to phrase it only if you don’t think about the MSM’s need to discredit conservative outlets like the Washington Free Beacon.

Indeed. Bernie Sanders has chosen to surround himself with anti-Semitic, homophobic bigots. That’s on him, not on the Free Beacon.

