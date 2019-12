And now, for something completely different. Or at least a little lighter.

MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake was just doing what CNN wasn’t and covering IG Michael Horowitz’s testimony today when something unexpected happened:

That was a first- just had someone walk behind my live shot and yell

“Epstein didn’t kill himself!” — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 11, 2019

Welp.

Damn I missed it. I was just watching you!! — Mina (@MinaSuki143) December 11, 2019

No worries. You can watch still watch it:

What a time to be alive.

Lmao — The Infamous N.E.R.D. (@DrakeCarrington) December 11, 2019