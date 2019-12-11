Harvey Weinstein is having a really rough time, you guys. Just look at the poor guy:

Harvey Weinstein arrived to a court hearing in Manhattan using a walker on Wednesday, an apparent sign of the disgraced movie producer's deteriorating health. https://t.co/Bz0lHc4c9h — CNN (@CNN) December 11, 2019

OK, well, maybe his life isn’t actually so terrible …

Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein and his former studio have a tentative $25 million deal with his accusers. Weinstein, accused of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, won't have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money. https://t.co/oSnhJbzJlK — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2019

Not too shabs. For Weinstein, anyway.

"OR PAY HIS OWN MONEY"????? WHAT THE https://t.co/j4h5YS43fn — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 11, 2019

More from the New York Times:

The [civil] settlement would require court approval and a final signoff by all parties. It would be paid by insurance companies representing the producer’s former studio, the Weinstein Company. Because the business is in bankruptcy proceedings, the women have had to make their claims along with its creditors. The payout to the accusers would be part of an overall $47 million settlement intended to close out the company’s obligations, according to a half-dozen lawyers, some of whom spoke about the proposed terms on the condition of anonymity. … More than $12 million — a quarter of the overall settlement package — would go toward some, but not all, legal costs for Mr. Weinstein; his brother, Bob; and other former members of their company’s board, the lawyers said. The board members would be insulated from future liability, and the alleged victims would drop their claims against Mr. Weinstein and other executives. … Even if the proposed deal goes through, its terms would come with uncertainty. Eighteen of the alleged victims would split $6.2 million, with no individual getting more than $500,000. A separate pot of money, $18.5 million, would be set aside for those who were part of a class-action case, the New York attorney general’s suit and any future claimants, with a court-appointed monitor allocating payments based on the severity of the harm alleged.

Harvey Weinstein is Clintonesque. https://t.co/lbRbaxjXB8 — Sam Valley (@SamValley) December 11, 2019

According to the New York Times, Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd is not part of the deal, and at least two other women aren’t accepting the terms of the deal:

Two women who have brought civil suits against Mr. Weinstein — Alexandra Canosa, a producer who used to work for him, and Wedil David, an actress — have walked away from the tentative deal and intend to challenge it, according to their lawyers. Douglas Wigdor, who represents Ms. David, said such an agreement would box the women in by setting aside $1 million to help Mr. Weinstein resolve their cases, and precluding them from pursuing board members or the insurance companies.

But yeah, this is some hot garbage.

lol jesus christ https://t.co/amoDPr7zta — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 11, 2019