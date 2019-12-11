Recently, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson had City Journal associate editor Seth Barron on his show to discuss Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district. Carlson pointed out that her district is decidedly not very clean, which is “irony” considering AOC’s professed commitment to environmental stewardship.

Barron said that one of the reasons AOC’s district is dirty is that illegal immigrants living there occupy areas they shouldn’t be living in and often live in crowded conditions, which generates more garbage:

Tucker Carlson guest says that @AOC's district is dirty and the reason it's so dirty is bc it's "one of the least American districts in the country … it is occupied by relatively few American citizens" pic.twitter.com/OOn6aiMt7L — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 11, 2019

You may very well find Barron’s explanation objectionable, but AOC is using it as an excuse to avoid going on Fox News:

I go back and forth on whether to go on Fox News. The main reason I haven’t is squaring the fact that the ad revenue from it bankrolls a white supremacist sympathizer to broadcast an hour-long production of unmitigated racism, without any accountability whatsoever. https://t.co/Yn1XZ912f7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 11, 2019

“Immigrants are dirty” is a lazy, tired, racist trope. Secondly, environmental injustice is a major motivation as to why we introduced and wrote the Green New Deal the way we did in the first place. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 11, 2019

If AOC’s really been refusing to go on Fox News because she thinks she’d be “[bankrolling] a white supremacist sympathizer,” then shouldn’t she, as a committed crusader for social justice, try to do everything in her power to push back against said white supremacist sympathies?

You lose nothing by communicating your ideas to a wider audience. That’s how we start to heal the divide in this country. Please do it. — K. Rosef (@kayrosef) December 11, 2019

The fact you know they are propagandists & put a spin on what Dems say gives you an advantage. Take it from me who fell victim to their indoctrination I recommend you go on & hold them accountable. You never know who’s eyes you may open, even if it’s 1 set of eyes, it’s worth it. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 11, 2019

Fox News has significantly higher viewership than the other news networks. Wouldn’t their audience benefit from AOC’s wisdom? Unless, of course, this isn’t really about sticking it to white supremacists, and it’s actually about AOC wanting the freedom to slam Fox News without actually having to confront them.

This is a cop out. If you think it’s that bad go on and confront them. Sitting high up in your committee chair, and attacking from behind a Twitter account isn’t brave. It’s cowardice. https://t.co/yfGHd4AQOy — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) December 11, 2019

We’re inclined to believe that AOC’s refusal to appear on Fox News doesn’t really stem from her aversion to white supremacy and is more a result of her fear of having to answer for the things she says.

Worth noting:

CNN put an actual white supremacist on and you didnt say a word — eric (@eriContrarian) December 11, 2019

She certainly didn’t tweet about it:

No worries. Her selective silence speaks loudly enough.