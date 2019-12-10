So, articles of impeachment are happening. Two of them, anyway. Democrats may think they’ve got a winning strategy, but for what it’s worth, Ben Shapiro thinks their efforts are destined to blow up in their faces:

Trending

Time will tell how this all winds up shaking out, but never underestimate the Democrats’ ability to shoot themselves in the foot.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abuse of powerBen ShapirobriberyDemocratsDonald Trumpimpeachmentobstruction of justice