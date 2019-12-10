Well, the reporting we told you about last night was correct.

https://twitter.com/KlasfeldReports/status/1204403510613364738Dems just announced two articles of impeachment against President Trump, neither one of them bribery:

The House Judiciary Committee will now meet to debate the Articles:

Trending

Maybe they’ll try to stick the bribery charge in Article 1?

Either way, Biden will come up in the Senate trial and it won’t be pretty for Dems:

According to Axios, this could set up a vote by the House before Christmas.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpimpeachment