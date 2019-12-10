Well, the reporting we told you about last night was correct.

https://twitter.com/KlasfeldReports/status/1204403510613364738Dems just announced two articles of impeachment against President Trump, neither one of them bribery:

The House Judiciary Committee will now meet to debate the Articles:

House Judiciary Chair @RepJerryNadler announces 2 Articles of Impeachment "charging high crimes and misdemeanors" against Pres Trump:

-Abuse of Power

-Obstruction of Congress.

House Judiciary will meet later in the week to consider the Articles. pic.twitter.com/tnalE0OqFH — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 10, 2019

Maybe they’ll try to stick the bribery charge in Article 1?

“The first article is for the abuse of power” Nadler says, contending that Trump not only benefited personally from his actions but did so while “ignoring or harming” the national interest. That is, personally benefiting while acting in accordance w/ US aims might be ok. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) December 10, 2019

Either way, Biden will come up in the Senate trial and it won’t be pretty for Dems:

This is also bright line Democrats are trying to draw between Trump and Biden: While there’s no evidence that Biden’s actions helped his son, there is clear evidence that the threat he delivered to secure the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor was consistent with U.S. policy. https://t.co/yPkp5is2XR — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) December 10, 2019

According to Axios, this could set up a vote by the House before Christmas.

