Donald Trump recently spoke at the Israeli American Council National Summit, and something he said really disturbed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

What, exactly, was so disturbing about that? Well, according to AOC, it was “outright and atrocious anti-Semitism”:

Narrator: It was not actually anti-Semitic.

She can’t explain it. She’s just throwing whatever she can at the wall hoping it’ll stick.

Not only was it not anti-Semitic, but AOC’s one of the last people who’s in any position to be accusing someone else of anti-Semitism.

And in the direction of a mirror, too.

