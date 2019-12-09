Donald Trump recently spoke at the Israeli American Council National Summit, and something he said really disturbed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Trump, speaking to the Israeli American Council: "You're not nice people at all, but you have to vote for me. You have no choice. You're not going to vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that. You're not going to vote for the wealth tax!" pic.twitter.com/IXoaVUw6MU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2019

What, exactly, was so disturbing about that? Well, according to AOC, it was “outright and atrocious anti-Semitism”:

This is outright and atrocious antisemitism coming from the President, and it is dangerous. https://t.co/E21xMrqSsP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 9, 2019

Narrator: It was not actually anti-Semitic.

She can’t explain it. She’s just throwing whatever she can at the wall hoping it’ll stick.

Not only was it not anti-Semitic, but AOC’s one of the last people who’s in any position to be accusing someone else of anti-Semitism.

And in the direction of a mirror, too.

