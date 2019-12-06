Yesterday morning, Nancy Pelosi announced at a press conference that the House would be moving forward with articles of impeachment. You’d think, given the gravity of such an announcement, she’d be prepared for subsequent discussions of impeachment.

And you’d evidently be very, very wrong:

Pelosi scolds Tapper for asking about impeachment on the day she asks for articles of impeachmenthttps://t.co/0mWPabEjm5 pic.twitter.com/N0Nrhia9Gm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2019

“Can we not have any more questions about impeachment?”

This morning: Please pay attention to my press conference about impeaching the President of the United States. The constitution and our Very Republic are at stake! Tonight: Ugh, stop asking me about this. https://t.co/wqM6PpgnN5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 6, 2019

I mean, it’s about the only thing you’ve done since Dems took control of the House. What else are they supposed to ask about? — Gabe Tanner (@gabe_6903) December 6, 2019

What in the world @SpeakerPelosi ? You are going to announce Articles of Impeachment and then stop questions about it? Are you completely off your rocker?? — ChrisMusix (@Sarxis) December 6, 2019